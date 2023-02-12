The South Indian celebrity Keerthy Suresh is a very gifted actor. She is the epitome of style. When not working on the big screen, the actor regularly posts Instagram clips from her fashion photo shoots. Keerthy is skilled at wearing any outfit and making it seem better. Keerthy continues to set fashion goals every day, whether it’s crushing ethnic ensemble goals in a saree with a dash of her signature sass, looking very cool in a casual outfit, or giving advice on how to dress up for a day out.

Quite a few simple yet chic outfits have been worn by the actress Keerthy Suresh. The actress once dressed for a big occasion in a basic white saree with a small gold border. She paired the saree with a gorgeous green blouse that had gold checks. A choker necklace and gold bangles were used to accessorize the outfit. With a gajra, her hair was tied back into a bun. With the makeup, her highly kohled eye was gorgeous.

Keerthy made the decision to forgo a casual outfit in favor of dressing up in ethnic clothes to impress her fans. White resham threads were used for the hand embroidery on Keerthy’s sea crest georgette saree. As she posed for the photos like a diva, she wore it with a silk sequined sleeveless blouse. Keerthy added a golden choker, golden earrings, and bangles with white stone inlays to perfectly accessorize her ethnic ensemble for the day. Keerthy styled her hair with fresh white flowers and wore her long locks in a tidy bun with a middle part. Keerthy kept her makeup simple to match her outfit. She appeared straight out just like a princess with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick.

Keerthy Suresh, whose on-screen talents have won over everyone, wore a stunning hand-woven silk saree with vivid blue and silver accents. Keerthy Suresh wore a blue sari with a yellow blouse. In her saree, Keerthy Suresh was incredibly radiant. Additionally, she wore a pearl choker that stuck out dramatically and held a Gajra in her hairdo.