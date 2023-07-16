Keerthy Suresh’s ‘weekend vibes’ is all about tropical madness, see pics

The ever-charming Keerthy Suresh just proved that she knows how to rock the weekend in full-on paradise mode. And today we take a peek into her dazzling escapade through a series of envy-inducing pictures that will leave you yearning for a palm tree and a cocktail in hand.

Picture this: Keerthy Suresh, the epitome of elegance, adorned in a sheer white midi dress that could make even the clouds jealous. As if that weren’t enough to make hearts skip a beat, her eyes were adorned with bold, mesmerizing makeup that screamed “take me to the tropics!” With arched eyebrows on fleek and her hair styled into perfect curls, she looked like a walking, talking tropical dream.

But wait, there’s more! In the midst of her picturesque setting, Keerthy flashed a mischievous smile, clearly having the time of her life as her friend captured the perfect shot. And what’s that peeking into the frame? Oh, just a tantalizing glimpse of a refreshing tropical drink, the kind that instantly transports you to a beachside paradise where worries cease to exist. Talk about the cherry on top of an already scrumptious tropical sundae!

In the caption accompanying these jaw-dropping pictures, Keerthy Suresh left us yearning for weekend adventures as she wrote, “Weekend Vibes ✨.” Clearly, she had mastered the art of soaking up the sun and embracing the laid-back tropical vibes. And with the hashtags #AboutLastWeek and #MumbaiDays, she playfully hinted that her tropical affair took place during her recent Mumbai escapade.