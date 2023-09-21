KGF Actress Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her, See Photos

KGF actress Raveena Tandon is a well-known star in India. The diva, with her acting prowess, has impressed her fans. Recently, the actress was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her daughter Rasha Thadani at Ambani’s Ganapati celebration. And you will be stunned to see how Rasha looks exactly similar to her mother.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena Tandon treats her fans with a sneak peek into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In the first image, Raveena took a selfie with her beloved daughter Rasha. The veteran actress looks elegant in a gold silk saree with bold makeup and adorns. In contrast, Rasha Thadani is making hearts flutter in a colorful printed white lehenga set with long earrings and makeup.

In the series of photos and videos, the mother-daughter can be seen performing Aarti and Pooja of Bappa at their residence. Also shared pictures posing with Rekha Ji, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Urmila Matondkar.

In addition, a user in the comments also commented, “Wooowww…. Daughter like mom or mom like Daughter.” The other said, “Mom nd daughter are just amazing love you both #favorite always.”

Rasha Thadani enjoys a huge fandom on Instagram with 691k followers. She is very active on her social media handles and treats her fans.

