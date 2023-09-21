Movies | Snippets

KGF Actress Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her, See Photos

KGF actor Raveena Tandon is a well-known name in Bollywood. Recently, the diva shared a photo where her daughter Rasha Thadani looks exactly like her.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Sep,2023 16:30:56
KGF Actress Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her, See Photos 853882

KGF actress Raveena Tandon is a well-known star in India. The diva, with her acting prowess, has impressed her fans. Recently, the actress was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her daughter Rasha Thadani at Ambani’s Ganapati celebration. And you will be stunned to see how Rasha looks exactly similar to her mother.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena Tandon treats her fans with a sneak peek into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In the first image, Raveena took a selfie with her beloved daughter Rasha. The veteran actress looks elegant in a gold silk saree with bold makeup and adorns. In contrast, Rasha Thadani is making hearts flutter in a colorful printed white lehenga set with long earrings and makeup.

In the series of photos and videos, the mother-daughter can be seen performing Aarti and Pooja of Bappa at their residence. Also shared pictures posing with Rekha Ji, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Urmila Matondkar.

In addition, a user in the comments also commented, “Wooowww…. Daughter like mom or mom like Daughter.” The other said, “Mom nd daughter are just amazing love you both #favorite always.”

KGF Actress Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her, See Photos 853875

KGF Actress Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her, See Photos 853876

Rasha Thadani enjoys a huge fandom on Instagram with 691k followers. She is very active on her social media handles and treats her fans.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Scoop: Raveena Tandon to be a part of Welcome 3 alongside Akshay Kumar 844938
Scoop: Raveena Tandon to be a part of Welcome 3 alongside Akshay Kumar
Who Is Rasha Thadani? And What Keeps Her In Buzz? 834415
Who Is Rasha Thadani? And What Keeps Her In Buzz?
Comeback Is Stronger Than Setback: Actors Who Made Successful Return To Showbiz Post Sabbatical 786195
Comeback Is Stronger Than Setback: Actors Who Made Successful Return To Showbiz Post Sabbatical
Raveena Tandon Has Plans For Her Daughter 770692
Raveena Tandon Has Plans For Her Daughter
Still stuck to my head...: Raveena Tandon breaks silence on broken engagement with Akshay Kumar 769226
Still stuck to my head…: Raveena Tandon breaks silence on broken engagement with Akshay Kumar
Raveena Tandon opens up on her sole condition while filming rape scenes, all details inside 768603
Raveena Tandon opens up on her sole condition while filming rape scenes, all details inside

Latest Stories

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are the ‘Visarjan Partners’ of B-town 853820
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are the ‘Visarjan Partners’ of B-town
The Rise and Rise of Shehnaaz Gill  853994
The Rise and Rise of Shehnaaz Gill 
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Shiv gets shot 853977
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Shiv gets shot
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana and Reyansh go on a picnic along with Khanna family   853974
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana and Reyansh go on a picnic along with Khanna family  
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Set the Stage for 'The Vaccine War' as Nana Patekar's Character Unveiled 853971
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Set the Stage for ‘The Vaccine War’ as Nana Patekar’s Character Unveiled
Shiv Thakare puts up a tough fight against challenger- Divyanka Tripathi on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' 853966
Shiv Thakare puts up a tough fight against challenger- Divyanka Tripathi on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
Read Latest News