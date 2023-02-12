Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are two people who have gotten quite close in real life. In Luka Chhupi, the two collaborated for the first time, and the film was a huge success for them and their separate careers. Since then, both Kriti and Kartik have progressed substantially professionally, which is why people like them both.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have been staying busy. The two are preparing to debut their forthcoming flick Shehzada. They’ve been catching up for promotional rounds ahead of its release. They were both recently spotted in dazzling clothing appearances; scroll down to observe their costume appearances.

Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon’s Outfit Appearance

Kriti and Kartik were seen while out promoting their forthcoming flick. For the photograph, the actors posed together and smiled their brightest. Kartik, on the other hand, looked dashing in contrasting casuals. Kriti looks great in a dark green cutout little dress with a dark green patterned jacket and black high heels, as she always does. The outfit fit her wonderfully and highlighted her curves. Kriti grinned heartily as she posed for the photograph.

She accessorized her appearance for the day with a couple of rings. Her hair was done in a center-parted basic hairdo. She wore dark pink lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. The actor paired it with a black T-shirt with graphic patterns in various colors. Kartik completed his appearance with an open blue denim jacket in the front. In faded blue jeans and black sneakers, he wore brown sunglasses as an accessory. Kartik posed, making his followers drool.

About Shehzada Movie

Shehzada is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action drama film that is a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in 2020. T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts, and Brat Films produced the film, which Rohit Dhawan directed. Kartik Aaryan starred in the film, which he also co-produced, alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. The film Shehzada is set to be released on February 17, 2023.

What do you think about Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan’s latest outfit appearance? Let us know your opinion in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.