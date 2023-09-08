Movies | Snippets

Kriti Sanon's Blue Crop Top, Denim Shorts, And Skechers Are Trendy Sunny Day Out Glam

Kriti Sanon never misses a chance to spread her charm with her fashion file. In the latest picture, the actress gives us a trendy sunny day out glam. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Sep,2023
The queen of hearts, Kriti Sanon, never misses a moment to make her fans swoon with her regular Instagram dump. We know we are in for a treat whenever she shares a new post on her handle. Well, this time is no exception. Her crop top and denim short style are a trendy pick for a sunny day out glam.

Kriti Sanon’s Sunny Day Out Glam

In the latest pictures, the actress can be seen donning a sky-blue crop top paired with ripped denim shorts. In the comfort wear, the actress enhances her super cool vibes.

But wait, there is more to this casual style. With her open short hairstyle and minimalistic makeup give her wings on a sunny day. She opts for white Skechers from The Rolling Stones brand and black sunglasses, exuding irresistible casual charm.

In the picture, the actress impresses us with her comfy and chill vibes on a sunny day. Kriti posed on the chair under the open sky in the sunkissed snap. The actress has been the brand ambassador of the footwear brand The Rolling Stones since October 2022.

Kriti Sanon's Blue Crop Top, Denim Shorts, And Skechers Are Trendy Sunny Day Out Glam 849577

Kriti Sanon, on the work front, was last seen in the mythological film Adipurush alongside South superstar Prabhas.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s casual crop top and denim short style for trendy sunny day out? Share your views in the comments box.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

