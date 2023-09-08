Kriti Sanon's Blue Crop Top, Denim Shorts, And Skechers Are Trendy Sunny Day Out Glam

The queen of hearts, Kriti Sanon, never misses a moment to make her fans swoon with her regular Instagram dump. We know we are in for a treat whenever she shares a new post on her handle. Well, this time is no exception. Her crop top and denim short style are a trendy pick for a sunny day out glam.

Kriti Sanon’s Sunny Day Out Glam

In the latest pictures, the actress can be seen donning a sky-blue crop top paired with ripped denim shorts. In the comfort wear, the actress enhances her super cool vibes.

But wait, there is more to this casual style. With her open short hairstyle and minimalistic makeup give her wings on a sunny day. She opts for white Skechers from The Rolling Stones brand and black sunglasses, exuding irresistible casual charm.

In the picture, the actress impresses us with her comfy and chill vibes on a sunny day. Kriti posed on the chair under the open sky in the sunkissed snap. The actress has been the brand ambassador of the footwear brand The Rolling Stones since October 2022.

Kriti Sanon, on the work front, was last seen in the mythological film Adipurush alongside South superstar Prabhas.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s casual crop top and denim short style for trendy sunny day out? Share your views in the comments box.