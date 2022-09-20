Malaika Arora, an actress whose brilliant skills light up the screen “every time,” has nevertheless managed to keep her private life a secret. But no longer! The stunning Chaiyya Chaiyya is prepared to discuss her private life on camera. “Arora Sisters,” the new upcoming show started by Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The interested audience is eager to see the new show that Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora will be doing. After divorcing Arbaaz Khan, Malaika’s life has undergone significant upheaval. However, they continue to be friends and share parental responsibilities for their son, Arhaan Khan.

The rumor is that Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora’s ex-husband, and Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora’s current companion, will also appear in “Arora Sisters.” Arbaaz Khan and her current partner Arjun Kapoor will both appear on the show, albeit in separate episodes, according to a source close to the sisters. The show will also feature Amrita and Malaika’s families, close friends, and Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika & Amrita Arora’s personal life is the focus of the television series “Arora Sisters.” Amrita & Malaika Arora are easily the coolest sibling duo in Bollywood. Whether it’s their sense of style, sisterly bond, or the way they party and live life to the fullest, they never fail to impress their fans! The divas are frequently photographed having fun and traveling together. But, most significantly, they are always seen supporting one another through difficult times in their lives.

