Arbaaz Khan Set to Embrace Fatherhood Again After 22 Years

From the joy of falling in love again, the excitement of becoming a father again and braving threats to his family actor Arbaaz Khan opens up about many aspects of his life in an exclusive interview with Times of India.

“If once love has fallen in love, it can happen again”

Arbaaz, who has already begun shooting for his next film Maine Pyar Kiya Phir Se, says he found the script interesting.

“It felt new and fresh. I always look for something a little challenging, sometimes something I haven’t done before,” he said. Interestingly, the theme of the film falling in love again resonates with a chapter in his own life. After a separation, he began a new relationship by marrying makeup artist Sshura Khan.

On giving second chances, Arbaaz says, “If you can fall in love once, you can fall in love again because you have love inside you. If you have love inside you, you can share it. I don’t believe in the theory that if you have fallen in love once, you can’t fall in love again. Why should that be? You have a lifetime ahead of you. Will you sit there thinking that you loved someone in your early years and will spend your whole life like that? You should have hope and be happy when love comes your way at any age. If that person stays in your life, great, and if not, even if love comes through someone else, accept it with an open heart. Loving someone is never a problem. Hatred and doing the wrong thing are. Why should love be a problem?”

He adds, “Everyone should get a chance to fall in love again. There is nothing wrong with it.”

“I want to maintain the sanctity of my relationship”

Arbaaz admits that he has always been very private.

“Now I have become a little more public. But you cannot make your whole life public. What is the compulsion for this? Then it will be like Bigg Boss or Truman Show where cameras are installed everywhere and people watch your every move.”

About his marriage to Sshura, he said, “Of course, I want to maintain the sanctity of my relationship. Why not? You should decide what things to make public. Most celebrities do not want to talk about their personal life. I am also no exception. Now it has just become a pressure that the public wants to know. But how much to tell is in our hands. I want to keep my personal life private as much as possible. When we go out, people see it, that is a different matter.”

Videos of Arbaaz and Sshura are quite popular among the paparazzi. On this, Arbaaz said, “I have never given money to anyone… We have accepted it now. We have no complaints against anyone. We are happy that especially the way they have adopted Sshura, they have been very good, affectionate, polite, respectful and kind.”

“Pregnancy is giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility”

The two got married in 2023 and now the couple is waiting for their first child. For the first time, Arbaaz confirmed this and said, “Yes, this is true. I am not denying this information because now it is out. My family also knows. People have also come to know and it is fine. It is also quite clear. This is a very special time in the lives of both of us. We are very happy and excited. We are going to welcome this new life.”

When asked about nervousness, he said, “Everyone is nervous. Any human being would feel that way. I am also entering fatherhood after a long time. This is a completely new and refreshing feeling for me. I am excited, happy and looking forward. It is giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility. I am enjoying it.”

Arbaaz, who is already a father to son Arhaan, when asked what kind of parent he wants to be, said, “There are no categories. One just has to be a good parent. One who is present for his child, who pays attention, cares, loves and tries to give the best to his child. That’s all I want to be.”

“We have always been a united family”

Talking about the security of his family, Arbaaz said, “We have always been a united family. We have been with everyone in good and bad times.”

On his son Arhaan’s podcast ‘Dumb Biryani’ in April 2024, Arbaaz had said, “Whenever there is a crisis, we stand together. Salman, and he (Arhaan) may not talk or meet every day, but whenever Salman comes to know that there is a problem, he never backs down.”

In another interview with the Times of India in October 2024, Arbaaz also spoke of being inspired by Salman’s “dedication”.

Regarding fear amid threats, Arbaaz clearly said, “There is nothing to be afraid of or not afraid of. We can only take necessary precautions. Nothing else. Who knows what will happen next? Will you keep sitting locked in your room?”

