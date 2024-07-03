Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan spotted outside maternity clinic; avoid paps’ questions

Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan along with wife Sshura Khan always manage to make an appearance or two be it at events or be it just being papped on an array of occasions.

However, the Khan couple especially gained notice in one of their appearances last night, because the couple was spotted coming out of a maternity clinic. Needless to say, this had all the tongues wagging and question arising.

In the footage, Khan can be seen coming out of a maternity clinic with his wife. The man wore a green tee with blue jeans and lady Khan opted for an icy blue top with denim shorts.

A paparazzo quizzed Arbaaz Khan about whether there was any good news coming up. “Sir, kya khush khabri hai?” he can be heard saying in the clip.

The actor-producer remained tight-lipped and chose not to answer the question. The Khan couple ignored the paparazzi as they sat in their car.

For the uninitiated, after dating for over two years, the Khan duo tied the knot on December 24, 2023. Their wedding marriage ceremony was hosted by his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, at her residence in Mumbai. Their nikah was an intimate affair.

Arbaaz Khan met celebrity stylist Sshura Khan on the sets of his production venture, Patna Shukla. Following that, their romance began brewing which was only known to the inner circle before they announced they are getting married soon.