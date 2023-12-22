Arbaaz Khan to marry makeup artist Shura Khan on December 24

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is gearing up to embark on a new chapter in his life as he prepares to exchange vows with makeup artist Shura Khan. The intimate wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 24, bringing together close family and friends to celebrate the union in the heart of Mumbai, as per reports in Times Of India.

Arbaaz, known for his roles in iconic Bollywood films, found love on the sets of his upcoming project, Patna Shukla, where he crossed paths with the talented makeup artist Shura. The couple’s connection blossomed, leading them to the decision to embark on this beautiful journey of marriage. Shura, the bride-to-be, is not just a makeup artist but a seasoned professional who has worked closely with Bollywood luminaries such as Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

The upcoming wedding is expected to be an intimate affair, with only close family members and friends in attendance. The choice of a private celebration reflects the couple’s desire for a personal and close-knit gathering to mark the beginning of their life together.

Arbaaz was previously married to the stunning Malaika Arora, and the two were one of Bollywood’s power couples. However, after announcing their separation in March 2016, the couple officially divorced on May 11, 2017, ending their 19-year-long marriage that began in 1998. Arbaaz’s previous relationship with Giorgia Andriani recently came to an end, with Giorgia confirming the breakup. In a statement to Pinkvilla, she expressed, “We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him, I will always do.”