Arbaaz Khan Shares Beautiful Family Photo; Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

Arbaaz Khan is enjoying his married life openly these days. He is often seen expressing his love for his wife Sshura on social media. Recently, he shared a very beautiful family photo, in which his parents Salim and Salma Khan along with his wife Sshura are also seen. In this picture, Arbaaz expressed his love to all three through a red heart emoji.

See photo:

After this picture was shared on May 25, Arbaaz and Sshura were spotted outside a restaurant on Sunday. When the couple came out after lunch, Arbaaz was seen taking his wife down the stairs holding her hand. Sshura wore a loose dress, which celebs often wear to hide early pregnancy. Then what… people showered questions in the comment section, ‘Is Sshura pregnant?’

Well, this is not the first time fans have felt something like this. Last month, both of them were seen at a maternity clinic in Mumbai. At that time, there were speculations that the couple was going to become parents soon. However, no official announcement has been made about this until now.

The love story of Arbaaz and Sshura is no less than a film script. The two first met on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, which was produced by Arbaaz. Sshura was Raveena Tandon’s makeup artist in that film. From there, a friendship started, which gradually turned into love. After being in a relationship for more than a year, the two got married on 24 December 2023 in a private ceremony, in which only close people, including Salman Khan, attended.

This is Arbaaz’s second marriage. Before this, he was married to model and actress Malaika Arora for 19 years. After their divorce in 2017, both are co-parenting their 22-year-old son Arhaan Khan.

Apart from marriage and personal life, Arbaaz is also doing his work with full dedication. He has recently produced two films, Patna Shukla (Raveena Tandon) and Banda Singh Chaudhary (Arshad Warsi).

Now it remains to be seen whether Arbaaz and Sshura share any good news soon or all these things will remain just speculations.