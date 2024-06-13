Mumbai Police Takes Statements From Salman Khan And Arbaaz Khan On Firing Incident

The Mumbai Police recorded Salman Khan’s statement about the shooting outside his Bandra home. The statements of both Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan were taken at their Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments. According to a PTI report, a four-member crime branch team visited their house and recorded Salman’s statement for over four hours, while Arbaaz’s statement lasted more than two hours.

The police asked the two individuals around 150 questions. According to a PTI source, Salman has acknowledged that there is a real threat to his life. In his statement to the police, Salman mentioned that he was at home on the day of the firing incident, which occurred on April 14. He claimed that he had returned home late the night before and was sleeping when the incident took place.

Arbaaz claimed to be at his Juhu residence during the incident, stating that his statement was recorded due to previous threats against his brother. According to the Hindustan Times, Arbaaz Khan added, “Earlier, someone left a threatening note which was found outside their house, and Bishnoi gang members conducted recce at their Panvel farmhouse. This firing is the third incident, and the police should take it seriously.”

