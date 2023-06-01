ADVERTISEMENT
Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Web Series? Arbaaz Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Bhuvan Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat, Manav Kaul, Sidhant Gupta, Vivek Oberoi

IWMBuzz Digital Awards is here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Presenting the nominees for IWMBuzz Digital Awards for Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Web Series

Author: IWMBuzz
01 Jun,2023
India’s biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Post the success of the first four editions, the fifth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be bigger and better.

In this modern era, digital platforms are the future of cinema. The advantage of these types of digital fields is that there is no restriction for creativity and improvisation. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Web Series category at IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. Check below!

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, who has entertained the masses in Bollywood movies, is now exploring the OTT platform. The actor did a commendable job in Tanaav, a web series adapted from the Israeli hit web show Fauda. Hence, we can’t miss out on his name in this category.

The talented thespian marked a sheer impression with his role of IG Mukteshwar Chaubey, a cop who works closely with Amit Lodha in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. He was prolific in every frame, and his breathtaking performance justifies a special nomination for him.

Bhuvan Arora has become a household name after the success of ‘Farzi.’ He has cracked what most Bollywood actors couldn’t, making the hero’s best friend more than a sidekick. Bhuvan, who played Shahid Kapur’s bosom buddy as Firoz. Fans, as well as critics, loved his performance.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s riveting performance in The Broken News, an adaptation of the British drama series Press, the eight-part series, was praised by critics. The impact he managed to create with his acting mettle was certainly nothing less than phenomenal, giving him a spot on our esteemed list.

Manav Kaul, who has a varied body of work from shows including Ghoul, The Verdict – State vs. Nanavati, Ajeeb Daastaans, and Nailpolish, was seen playing lead actress Madhuri Dixit’s former lover in The Fame Game. He created magic with his screen presence in the show hence he deserves to be on the list.

The talented actor, who made his television debut with Zee TV’s romantic drama Tashan-e-Ishq as Kunj Sarna, came forth with one of the most challenging roles in the OTT show Jubilee. Sidhant is earning praise from all corners for his performance as Jay Khanna in Vikramaditya Motwane’s show.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, a cop in Dharavi Bank, was simply loved for his acting. What we really love about Vivek is the powerful dialogue delivery that makes him stand apart from the rest of the tribe.

So, what are you waiting for? Go on and vote now: log on to https://www.iwmdigitalawards.com/

Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket

Powered by: Motorola

In Association With: JioTV+

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

