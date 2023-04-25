ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Malavika Mohanan and her love for plank

Malavika Mohanan shares her love for plank.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Apr,2023 16:53:45
Malavika Mohanan and her love for plank

Malavika Mohanan has been ruling the industry since day one and has become the crush of millions of people. She has also appeared in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi-language movies. She made her acting debut in the 2013 Malayalam film Pattam Pole and her Tamil debut with Petta. Malavika will soon star in “Yudhra” opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Malavika keeps sharing snippets of her fitness journey on her Instagram profile. Whether in high-intensity workout routines or yoga, Malavika likes to be up-to-date with her fitness regime and hardly misses a day from the gym.

Recently, Malavika took to Instagram and shared her love for plank. She captioned her photo: “Plank baby for life 🧘‍♀️ Most low maintenance exercise to do, no? Anywhere, anytime for a couple of minutes and you’ve worked pretty much all your main muscles. And all you need is a yoga mat or a towel 🙃 Who else likes planks as much as I do? 🐣”

Malavika Mohanan and her love for plank 801117

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Malavika Mohanan in black see-through transparent saree and oxidised jewellery, what a delight
Malavika Mohanan in black see-through transparent saree and oxidised jewellery, what a delight
Malavika Mohanan flexes her fitness routine, looks super sensuous in black bralette and joggers
Malavika Mohanan flexes her fitness routine, looks super sensuous in black bralette and joggers
Malavika Mohanan sets the oomph on fire with her swag walk, watch video
Malavika Mohanan sets the oomph on fire with her swag walk, watch video
Malavika Mohanan paints grace in pretty florals, see pics
Malavika Mohanan paints grace in pretty florals, see pics
Malavika Mohanan Exhibits Her Ultimate Fashion Appeal In This Satin Tail Gown
Malavika Mohanan Exhibits Her Ultimate Fashion Appeal In This Satin Tail Gown
Malavika Mohanan Exudes Elegance In A Dark Blue Organza Floral Embroidered Saree, See Pics
Malavika Mohanan Exudes Elegance In A Dark Blue Organza Floral Embroidered Saree, See Pics
Latest Stories
Aladdin fame Ashi Singh’s glam looks in purple ensembles
Aladdin fame Ashi Singh’s glam looks in purple ensembles
Hina Khan's Best Recent Head-Turning Fashion Moments; Check Pics
Hina Khan's Best Recent Head-Turning Fashion Moments; Check Pics
Kim Soo Hyun's Whopping Net Worth In 2023
Kim Soo Hyun's Whopping Net Worth In 2023
Lee Min Ho And His Hair Flip Obsession, Check Out
Lee Min Ho And His Hair Flip Obsession, Check Out
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya topples MS Dhoni to become most successful captain, deets inside
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya topples MS Dhoni to become most successful captain, deets inside
Kiara Advani And Her Bewitching Transformation, Fugly To Govinda Naam Mera
Kiara Advani And Her Bewitching Transformation, Fugly To Govinda Naam Mera
Read Latest News