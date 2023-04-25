Malavika Mohanan and her love for plank

Malavika Mohanan has been ruling the industry since day one and has become the crush of millions of people. She has also appeared in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi-language movies. She made her acting debut in the 2013 Malayalam film Pattam Pole and her Tamil debut with Petta. Malavika will soon star in “Yudhra” opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Malavika keeps sharing snippets of her fitness journey on her Instagram profile. Whether in high-intensity workout routines or yoga, Malavika likes to be up-to-date with her fitness regime and hardly misses a day from the gym.

Recently, Malavika took to Instagram and shared her love for plank. She captioned her photo: “Plank baby for life 🧘‍♀️ Most low maintenance exercise to do, no? Anywhere, anytime for a couple of minutes and you’ve worked pretty much all your main muscles. And all you need is a yoga mat or a towel 🙃 Who else likes planks as much as I do? 🐣”