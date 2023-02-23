Mimi Chakraborty the talented actress is a pet lover. She has a warm demeanour towards animals and this is very much visible in this post. She is pampering her kid, her doggie in this picture.

Mimi is seen engaging in animal love to the fullest out here. She believes in the saying, love animals like family. She is seen petting her dog and adoring him.

We can also see Mimi’s fans loving this post. They are in awe of the dog’s cute features.

Mimi is seen wearing a casual homely dress. She is seated on the balcony of her cosy home. If you are a dog lover, you will surely like this one.

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

How adorable can that get? Mimi is having a ball with the big one out there.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.