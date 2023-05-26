ADVERTISEMENT
Mithila Palkar Looks Fiery In Red, see pics

Mithila Palkar is a popular internet sensation who keeps winning hearts through her style and gorgeousness. In the latest Instagram post turned firey in the red top. Let's check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 May,2023 21:05:27
The digital diva Mithila Palkar treats her fans constantly with her performance and style. She is considered one of the most famous actresses in the online world. Her impactful roles and acting skills have gathered her praise worldwide. And yet again, her new avatar in a red top is grabbing attention. Read more to check out her stunning looks.

In the shared pictures, Mithila Palkar donned a bold red netted turtle neck full sleeves top paired with black high waist denim pants. She left her loose, and her fiery makeup added to her appearance. She flaunted her jawline in the first picture below, and in the next, she looked like a diva with her beautiful smile. She captioned her post, “Mew 🐾 Photos and HMU @shrushti_birje_8.”

Mithila Palkar’s Career

The diva made her debut in acting in 2014 in the Marathi industry. The short film Majha Honeymoon marked her debut. After that, she appeared in advertisements like Maggie, Tata Tea, and Zomato. While her Netflix shows, Little Things, became very hit. It is an Indian romantic comedy. Mithila’s performance has always amazed the fans. In addition, she enjoys a huge fan following on her Instagram account. Her constant share of engagement posts keeps her fans hooked. She is a beauty who loves to connect with her fans.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

