Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are Indian actresses who have made a name for themselves in the Indian entertainment industry. Disha Patani made her acting debut in 2015 with the Telugu film “Loafer,” but gained recognition with her performance in the Bollywood film “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” (2016). Mouni Roy, on the other hand, started her career in television with the popular series “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” (2007) and became one of the most successful actresses in the Indian television industry.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have a huge fan following on social media and are known for their stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense. They are also regarded as some of the most talented actresses in the industry today. Their style is often described as chic and minimalistic. Overall, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are known for their distinct and stylish fashion sense, and their outfits often make headlines in the Indian fashion industry.

Both actresses are also known for their love for sneakers and have often been seen in stylish sneakers with their outfits. They are regarded as fashion icons by their fans and are known for their ability to carry off any outfit with grace and style. The two gorgeous ladies have gotten along a lot on the trip, and their social media posts are proof!

Disha Patani And Mouni Roy’s Picture Appearance

Recently, Mouni Roy updated her social media accounts with several new pictures of her and her best friend-to-be Disha Patani. In the first image, Disha, who appeared overly hot in a white bikini top and a pink micro little skirt, is next to Mouni, wearing a white cleavage-baring short dress and matching glasses. Then Mouni shared some images of her fun day with BFF Disha. Both the pretty ladies are all smiles as they have been candidly captured here. Mouni Roy captioned her Instagram post, “Me & my D at random #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss.”

Disha Patani commented on her post, “Love you my mon mon.” Mouni Roy replied, “me more !!!!!! X.”

Did you like seeing Disha Patani and Mouni Roy’s picture together? Let us know your opinion in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.