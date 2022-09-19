Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani are popular Bollywood actors. Recently, the two have collaborated on a project. Ranbir and Kiara were spotted at a shoot together. The two gorgeous actors were captured on set, where they could be seen posing for pictures together. They looked super stylish as they donned their striking outfits.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri took to social media and posted a behind-the-scenes video with the netizens. The two looked gorgeous in their ethnic attire. They were seen giggling and having a fun moment in the video. Kiara wore an off-white embroidered lehenga and blouse set and she looked ethereal.

On the other hand, Ranbir donned a silk embroidered sherwani and kurta set and looked dashing as ever. He wore a gold jacket to complete his look. As per reports in the media, Kiara and Ranbir shot for Myntra’s mega marketing campaign