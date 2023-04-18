Nora Fatehi is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. As far as good quality work in the Indian entertainment space is concerned, Nora Fatehi started earning her share of fandom and popularity immediately after the grand success of Satyameva Jayate and Batla House and well, we are that’s why always in awe of her. She’s a stunning dancer, actress and most importantly, she’s also currently singing in her own music videos to create buzz. From being a part of Internationally celebrated music videos to doing good work in the Indian entertainment space, Nora Fatehi has indeed come a long way forward.

Check out this viral dance video of Nora Fatehi teaching you the ‘Kusu Kusu’ step:

One of the best things about Nora Fatehi in all these years is that come what may, she’s always managed to stun her fans the right way and how. Her song ‘Kusu Kusu’ is certainly one of the favourites of the audience and well, no wonder, we are always in awe of her for all the correct reasons. So far all fans of Nora Fatehi who perhaps wanted to learn more about the ‘Kusu Kusu’ step, today, we show you all this rare video when Nora Fatehi herself taught the world how to slay the steps. Want to check it out? See below folks right away –

Personal Hobby:

Apart from acting and dancing ladies and gentlemen, one of the best hobbies of Nora Fatehi has to be yoga and following a nice fitness routine. Well, amazing, ain’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com