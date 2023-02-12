Nysa Devgn is the daughter of Drishyam 2 actor Ajay Devgn and Dilwale actress Kajol. Nysa is one of the most talked about star kids in the Bollywood industry. She has often been spotted at parties with friends and vacationing in foreign countries. In addition, her pictures of outings float on the Internet. Though she often opts for western style, her style in lehengas is just amazing.

In this picture, Nysa Devgn chose a light-shade printed embroidery lehenga. She paired the sky bluish green v-neck bralette blouse with a heavy embroidery lehenga and a printed dupatta. A choker necklace, small stud earrings, and a stone bracelet beautifully accessorized her appearance. She glimpses breathtaking with winged eyeliner, blushed dewy cheeks, nude lips, and open hairstyle.

Here, Nysa shined in pastel blue diamond-embedded lehenga. An intricate design embroidered blouse paired with a matching skirt and organza dupatta completed her attire. A motif choker and long earrings matched well with her outfit. At the same time, the winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink lips rounded her sassy look.

Nysa ditched the heavy lehenga and opted for a shimmery glow with plain embroidery. She paired the beige shimmery lace blouse with a matching skirt and dupatta. A pair of diamond earrings and nude makeup added to the glamour quotient in her style. The diva looked gorgeous in pictures making her appearance bewitching.

In this look, Nysa sported a white blouse with red chikankari and stone work paired with a matching skirt and dupatta. A small chain and minimal makeup with a loose hairdo elevated her simplicity in the ethnic drape. She looked stunning throughout the event in this lehenga.

Nysa Devgn was rumored to make her Bollywood debut, but nothing has been shared by anyone officially.

Which lehenga look of Nysa Devgn did you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.