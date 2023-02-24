Ibrahim Ali Khan and Nysa Devgn are two individuals who have in the recent past earned a lot of love and recognition from their admirers and fans. While both of them are popular names undoubtedly because of the fact that they belong to a certain family background, there’s no element of doubt over the fact that both Ibrahim Ali Khan and Nysa Devgn are two individuals who also individually always receive a lot of love and affection. While Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and is all set to make his debut very soon in the world of showbiz, Nysa Devgn, on the other hand is Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter and well, her hotness and prettiness is often the reason of happiness and delight for a a lot of fans and individuals.

Both Ibrahim Ali Khan and Nysa Devgn are sensations in the entertainment industry and well, given the fact that both of them are all set to become famous personalities in the Hindi entertainment industry as actors very soon, the excitement and buzz around them is all the way more and for real. Well, this time, we get to see a special throwback photo of the two of them when they once partied together in grand style and well, we truly love it. See below folks –

