Here’s how Nysa Devgn reacted after her first interaction with paparazzi

Kajol recounted an incident that took place when Nysa was just two years old during a trip to Jaipur. At that time, the family did not travel with security. Here’s what happened then, read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jul,2023 00:05:30
Kajol recently opened up about her daughter Nysa Devgn’s initial interaction with the paparazzi. Speaking in an interview with NDTV, Kajol recounted an incident that took place when Nysa was just two years old during a trip to Jaipur. At that time, the family did not travel with security, and when a group of around 20-25 paparazzi surrounded them and began shouting, Nysa became overwhelmed and burst into tears.

Reacting swiftly, Kajol picked up her daughter, reassuring her that the paparazzi meant no harm and explained that their actions were simply part of their work. She calmly guided Nysa into the car, comforting her along the way. The actress emphasized that she has always made a conscious effort to shield her children from the media culture, keeping them away from excessive exposure.

Talking about it, Kajol said in an interview with NDTV, “It was when Nysa was two years. We had gone to Jaipur and at that time we did not travel with security. The paparazzi came, 20-25 of them came and surrounded us and started yelling. Nysa burst out crying at that time. She was only 2. I just picked her up and I just walked straight into the car. I told her that these people mean you no harm, it’s just their work so don’t worry about it.”

She added, that she always keeps her children away from the media culture, saying, “If you have noticed I have kept my children away from it. They have learnt through experience. Whatever they have learnt through experience cannot be greater than whatever I teach them.”

She further mentioned that with time, Nysa has learnt how to handle the paparazzi, saying, “Nysa has learned from her own experience. I have to say, she is handling it very very well. She is handling it with a lot more grace and dignity.”

