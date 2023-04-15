Pictures of Mouni Roy and Nysa Devgn from a party are going viral. The Brahmastra actress could be spotted candidly with Nysa and her friend Orry. Looking all preppy and geared up for the party, the trio looked all grand together.

Mouni shares candid pictures with Nysa Devgn

In the pictures, we can see Mouni Roy sitting in the middle. She looked stunning in her halter-neck black satin midi dress. She completed the look with her sleek straight long hair. The actress decked it up with filled-in eyebrows, winged eyes and nude pink lips.

On the other hand, Nysa Devgn looked all gorgeous in her casual deck. We can see Nysa wearing a stylish white graphic printed t-shirt. She completed the look with her baggy high-waist denim. The starkid completed the look with her gorgeous wavy hair, dewy eyes and nude lips.

Orry looked stunning in his casuals. He wore a stylish black t-shirt and matching pants.

Here take a look-

Who is Orry?

Orry is a popular Instagram influencer and a socialite. He is on good terms with several actors from Bollywood. Orry often shares candid moments on his Instagram handle with popular B-town stars.

Mouni Roy Work Front

Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie Brahmastra. The actress earned immense love and praise from the netizens with her amazing work on the screen. Apart from Brahmastra, the actress played the lead in Made In China. She debuted her career as an actor on television. She marked her niche with the show Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.