Power Dressing: Bhumi Pednekar Elevates Fashion In A Black Blazer Cut-Out Dress, Check Now!

Bhumi Pednekar is one of Bollywood’s most well-known and renowned actors and performers. Every year, she devotes her entire time and effort to improving her performance. With her wonderful sense of style and elegance, Bhumi adores killing and winning hearts on social media, so it’s no surprise that whatever she does receives a lot of love and attention from her followers. She also comes in a flair and swagger easily, allowing her to capture people in any clothing and make them feel the heat. View the diva in a black cut-out blazer dress. Take a peek at the images below.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Black Cut-Out Blazer Dress Appearance-

The stunning diva posted a picture series on Instagram in a black cut-out blazer dress. The actress appeared in a black lapel collar, cut-out elbow featuring full sleeves, side midriff fitted, straight blazer dress and paired with little black sheer stockings. The outfit is from Love Birds Studio. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The actress opted for minimal makeup with shimmery gold eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and nude pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and diamond stone embellished ear studs, cuffs, and rings by RAF The Label and Akirahin paired with black stilettos. She posted some dashing postures and revealed her outfit details.

Did you like Bhumi Pednekar’s awesome look? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.