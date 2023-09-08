Priyanka Chopra’s see-through metallic dress comes with must-see bikini set

Priyanka Chopra, the global sensation, recently graced the scene in a jaw-dropping black dress that redefined glamour. This striking Giambattista Valli creation was a true showstopper, adorned with hundreds of golden sequin embellishments arranged in mesmerizing vertical lines. But that’s just the beginning of this fashion spectacle.

Decoding her look

The dress features a tantalizing cut-out detail on the torso, revealing her decolletage in an alluring fashion. Full-length sleeves, with scalloped ends, add an element of sophistication, while the see-through silhouette leaves no room for imagination, showcasing her enviable frame. The floor-grazing hem length and a closed neck design complete the ensemble, making it an epitome of elegance with a touch of boldness.

To accentuate her waist, Priyanka opted for a metallic gold and black belt, featuring a flower-shaped buckle that added a touch of whimsy to the ensemble. Beneath this captivating creation, she donned a black bra top and matching bikini bottom. The bikini top boasts noodle straps, a flattering V neckline, a cropped hem, and a fitted bust, while the bottoms feature a high-rise waist and high-leg cut-outs, accentuating her fabulous figure.

Priyanka didn’t stop there. Her accessories were on point, with black peep-toe pumps boasting killer high heels, statement gold rings, and chic hoop earrings that added a touch of pizzazz to her ensemble. Her makeup was equally mesmerizing, with shimmering golden eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, flushed cheekbones, a glossy deep mauve lip shade, radiant highlighter, feathered brows, and subtle contouring that enhanced her natural beauty.

To complete her glamorous look, Priyanka sported centre-parted open wavy locks cascading elegantly over one shoulder, adding a final flourish of style to her unforgettable appearance.

Check out-

With Priyanka Chopra, it’s not just fashion; it’s a dazzling spectacle that leaves us all in awe!