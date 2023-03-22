Rakul Preet Singh is one of Bollywood’s most gorgeous performers and actresses. In the regional Indian film industries, the actress is well-known. Filmgoers in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi are fans of the stunning beauty. In addition, her cinematic acting abilities propelled her to popularity. Rakul Preet was always lauded for her roles in films and the message she underlined throughout.

Rakul is well-known for her amazing sense of style. Rakul looks stunning in anything she wears, whether a saree or gown on the red carpet or everyday wear. Rakul’s sense of style and understanding of Indian attire inspires her admirers and fans.

Rakul is a pro at wearing ethnic clothing and making a statement, whether she’s slaying in a lehenga or killing it in a traditional suit. Recently, Rakul posted some beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram wearing a black and silver embroidered lehenga set; scroll down to see her traditional outfit look.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Lehenga Set

Rakul Preet Singh looks captivating in black with silver zari embroidery with a touch of sparkle, a strappy padded blouse, and a georgette dupatta with a broad border with work paired with silver shimmery high heels. The diva styled her hair in a middle parted two-sided bang ponytail hairstyle. The diva did her heavy makeup with light smokey eyes, thin black liner, kajal Kohl, light brown tinted blush with shimmery highlighted cheeks, and a dark brown colored matte creamy lipstick. She accessories with a silver necklace with black stone, a silver bracelet, and a few rings. In the first image, she is posed, standing with a toned smile on her face. In the second photo, she is posed curvaceously while showing her complete outfit. In the third image, she displays her dupatta and strikes a candid posture. She is shown standing on the stairs in the final image, gazing downward while appearing to be blushing. Rakul Preet Singh captioned her Instagram post with white hearts.

