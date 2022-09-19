Ranveer Singh, who is one of the finest actors in the industry, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming flick, Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Recently, the star cast attended the shoot of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale and shared an adorable picture from the event.

Cirkus’ star cast graced the Grand Finale shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and had a blast. Ranveer took to social media and shared a picture with ‘The Kings of Comedy’ and they were seen all smiles. Sharing the picture, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor wrote, “The Kings of Comedy!!! #Cirkus … this Christmas.”

Speaking about the film, Rohit Shetty is all set to enchant the audience with a comedy-flick after a long time. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Siddharth Jadav. The film will hit the theatres on 23rd September this year.

