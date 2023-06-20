ADVERTISEMENT
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Teaser: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry leaves internet awed

Johar, known for his cinematic marvels and extravagant productions, is all set to present "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" to eager audiences. Scroll beneath to check on the teaser poster

Author: IWMBuzz
20 Jun,2023 10:52:50
Karan Johar is poised to make a grand comeback as he takes the director’s chair once again after a hiatus of five years. Johar, known for his cinematic marvels and extravagant productions, is all set to present “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” to eager audiences. This highly anticipated film stars the powerhouse duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, whose on-screen chemistry left an indelible mark in the critically acclaimed “Gully Boy.”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting their reunion, and the wait is finally coming to an end. The makers have announced that the first teaser of the film will be unveiled on June 20, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the world of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” With a release date set for July 28, audiences can expect Johar’s trademark storytelling prowess, accompanied by opulent sets and unforgettable moments that are bound to leave a lasting impression.

As Johar returns to the director’s seat, anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high, making this cinematic endeavor one of the most awaited releases of the year. Prepare to be captivated by the magic of Karan Johar’s vision as he weaves a tale of love, longing, and all things Bollywood. The countdown has begun, and fans are eagerly bracing themselves for the spectacular comeback of a master storyteller.

Teaser Poster

Alia shared the poster on her social media handle, where we can see her alongside Ranveer Singh, looking all grand and gorgeous together. Sharing the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani

TEASER OUT TOMORROW”

Have a look-

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Teaser: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry leaves internet awed 817289

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Teaser: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry leaves internet awed 817290

