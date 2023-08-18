Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous In Her Look For Her Punjabi Film Chal Bhajj Chaliye

Rubina Dilaik the talented actor is all set to debut in Punjabi films with Chal Bhajj Chaliye. The movie stars Inder Chahal and Rubina Dilaik in lead roles. This will be the official entry of Rubina into Pollywood, the Punjabi circuit of films. Chal Bhajj Chaliye helmed by director Sunil Thakur, is presented by ARGP INC.Films Association with Happy Hours Entertainment and Films.

The first poster release of the film happened recently, and the excitement about the film and Rubina’s look were the talk of the town soon. Recently, even Rubina put up a few admirable pictures from the set in her look. The Punjabi look suited Rubina really well. She was seen spreading laughter in her pictures, where she is smiling to glory.

The film has a grand cast of talents like Alisha, Nirmal Rishi, Sardar Sohi, Pammi Bai, Gurpreet Bhangu, Rupinder Rupi, Prakash Gadhu, Sudesh Lehri, Mahabir Bhullar, Gurmeet Sajjan, Raj Dhaliwal, Deedar Gill, Ravinder Mand, Honey Mattu, Balvinder Bullet, Neha Dayal, Baljinder Kaur, Jashanjit Gosha, Simran Sehajpal and more.

Sharing some laughters from the sets ……. Prabh 💖 #bts #chalbhajjchaliye #rubinadilaik

Rubina wore a Punjabi suit and was decked with jewels.

You can check the pictures here.

Wow!! Are you all eager to see Rubina in this film? Excited for her Punjabi film debut?