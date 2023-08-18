ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous In Her Look For Her Punjabi Film Chal Bhajj Chaliye

Rubina Dilaik engages one and all with her amazing look in the Punjabi film Chal Bhajj Chaliye. Read on to know more about the film here. And take a look at Rubina's look in her character.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Aug,2023 16:38:45
Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous In Her Look For Her Punjabi Film Chal Bhajj Chaliye 843883

Rubina Dilaik the talented actor is all set to debut in Punjabi films with Chal Bhajj Chaliye. The movie stars Inder Chahal and Rubina Dilaik in lead roles. This will be the official entry of Rubina into Pollywood, the Punjabi circuit of films. Chal Bhajj Chaliye helmed by director Sunil Thakur, is presented by ARGP INC.Films Association with Happy Hours Entertainment and Films.

The first poster release of the film happened recently, and the excitement about the film and Rubina’s look were the talk of the town soon. Recently, even Rubina put up a few admirable pictures from the set in her look. The Punjabi look suited Rubina really well. She was seen spreading laughter in her pictures, where she is smiling to glory.

The film has a grand cast of talents like Alisha, Nirmal Rishi, Sardar Sohi, Pammi Bai, Gurpreet Bhangu, Rupinder Rupi, Prakash Gadhu, Sudesh Lehri, Mahabir Bhullar, Gurmeet Sajjan, Raj Dhaliwal, Deedar Gill, Ravinder Mand, Honey Mattu, Balvinder Bullet, Neha Dayal, Baljinder Kaur, Jashanjit Gosha, Simran Sehajpal and more.

She even captioned the post as

rubinadilaik

1 h
Sharing some laughters from the sets ……. Prabh 💖 #bts #chalbhajjchaliye #rubinadilaik

Rubina wore a Punjabi suit and was decked with jewels.

You can check the pictures here.

Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous In Her Look For Her Punjabi Film Chal Bhajj Chaliye 843880

Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous In Her Look For Her Punjabi Film Chal Bhajj Chaliye 843881

Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous In Her Look For Her Punjabi Film Chal Bhajj Chaliye 843882

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Are you all eager to see Rubina in this film? Excited for her Punjabi film debut?

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rubina Dilaik exudes chic glam in black bralette, see pics 843301
Rubina Dilaik exudes chic glam in black bralette, see pics
Major Throwback! Rubina Dilaik recalls her special days with Abhinav Shukla 842735
Major Throwback! Rubina Dilaik recalls her special days with Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik rocks funky blue co-ords with a splash of pink flair 841886
Rubina Dilaik rocks funky blue co-ords with a splash of pink flair
Rubina Dilaik Drops BTS From 'Chal Bhajj Chaliye' Sets 840406
Rubina Dilaik Drops BTS From ‘Chal Bhajj Chaliye’ Sets
Rubina Dilaik Introduces Characters From Her Punjabi Debut 'Chal Bhajj Chaliye' 839801
Rubina Dilaik Introduces Characters From Her Punjabi Debut ‘Chal Bhajj Chaliye’
Rubina Dilaik 'Boss It Up' With Funky Glasses And Printed Co-ord Set, See Here 839327
Rubina Dilaik ‘Boss It Up’ With Funky Glasses And Printed Co-ord Set, See Here
Latest Stories
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life? 843877
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life?
Explained: Is Yami Gautam a lucky mascot or exceptionally intuitive with her scripts? 843876
Explained: Is Yami Gautam a lucky mascot or exceptionally intuitive with her scripts?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family learns about Roshni being Shiv’s ex-girlfriend 843871
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family learns about Roshni being Shiv’s ex-girlfriend
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba's big promise to Angad 843863
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba’s big promise to Angad
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's great escape from police custody 843854
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha’s great escape from police custody
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan proposes to Kathaa 843836
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan proposes to Kathaa
Read Latest News