Sai Pallavi reveals why she refrains from wearing short dresses in films, read

Sai Pallavi has a firm stance on not wearing short dresses in her films. During a promotional interview for her Telugu movie “Virataparvam,” Pallavi shed light on her decision and shared the discomfort she experienced when she wore a short dress.

Pallavi expressed her reasons behind the strict policy, highlighting her discomfort and the negative experience she encountered when donning a short dress for a dance performance. In the interview, she elaborated on feeling uneasy and the subsequent comments and objectification she faced after the video went viral. This incident influenced her decision to refrain from wearing short dresses in her films, emphasizing her commitment to maintaining her personal comfort and dignity.

She said, “When I was studying in Georgia, I learnt Tango. For a performance, I had to wear a slit dress and I even took permission from my parents. Even they were ok with it. Later, when my first film Premam released and I was applauded for my performance, my tango dance video went viral. People started pausing the video and commenting on my slit dress. In my mind, it felt like I was being objectified and made me very uncomfortable,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

She added, “Since that incident, I chose to be this way. I didn’t want to do something and later not feel ok about it. Also, we can’t judge someone’s character by what they wear. If you go and ask my parents, they’ll say I shout at times and lose my cool. What I wear doesn’t necessarily reflect my personality,”