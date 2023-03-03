Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan walking hand in hand, getting into their bungalow, being stopped by paparazzi on the way, is a normal sight we guess!! However, this time, Saif Ali Khan got so annoyed with the questions and requests posed by the media people present that he came up with a shocking answer!! A report on timesofindia.com talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

Saif and Kareena were twinning in black, all geared up after attending a birthday party when paparazzi caught them. Kareena wore a chic black dress with metallic accessories and paired it with stilettos and a black clutch, while Saif wore a simple black kurta with a white pajama and brown leather shoes.

When media personnel assembled near the house of Saif wished them Good night and asked for poses and clicks, Saif stopped and told them, ‘ayiye na aaap humare bedroom ke andar bhi aajayiye’.

Saying this, they both entered the house, waved hands and shut the door.

Aww!!

This is really a tough spot the celebrities get into!!

