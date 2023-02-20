Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading Bollywood actresses. Her versatile characters and her looks are loved by the fans. But the fans are also in awe of her personal dynamic yet stylish looks. She has always wowed us with her grand fashion choices, her well-toned body and her acting flairs.

Sara recently took to Instagram and shared a series of photos showing how she started the week. In the first photo, the actress gives a candid pose as she soaks up in the sun and enjoys her coffee. The other photos also go on to show some candid shots of the diva looking at the city from her window and having a good time.

Sara is seen sporting a quirky pyjama set and wrapping herself in a cream and grey stole. One can also notice the beautiful city in the background. Along with the pictures, she also wrote, “Golden Sunrise & Strong Coffee. Best moments sweeter than toffee.” Check below!