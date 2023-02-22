Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading Bollywood actresses. Her versatile characters and her looks are loved by the fans. But the fans are also in awe of her personal dynamic yet stylish looks. She has always wowed us with her grand fashion choices, her well-toned body, and her acting flairs.

Sara recently jetted off to Doha, Qatar for an event. She took to Instagram and shared photos of the same. In one of her photos, she can be seen posing with Ananya Pandey, who wore a peplum-style blouse and a bodycon skirt, styled with minimal accessories.

Sara chose a black Manish Malhotra outfit for her outing in Doha. She wore a high-neck sleeveless kurta-style top with intricate pink and green floral embroidery, fit-and-flare silhouette, and pleated design. Matching black flared pants, high heels, winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, feathered brows, glowing blushed skin, and mascara on the lashes rounded it off.

