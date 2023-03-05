A picture of Scarlett Johansson is gorgeous golden glam dress has surfaced online and we can’t stop obsessing over how she is outshining in it with her beautiful forever million-dollar smile in the outfit. Posing with utmost grace in the picture, the actress catered pure goals.

In the picture, that’s been shared by fanpage on Instagram, we can see Scarlett wearing a beautiful deep neck golden glowing noodled strap bodycon dress. She completed the look with her blonde curled hairbun. Her makeup looked on point as she teamed it with filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. The actress completed the look with a pair of gorgeous golden earrings and a smile.

Here take a look-

However, this isn’t the first time Scarlett has put up her fashion aura that has gotten her entire fandom melted. Whether it’s her high-octane sheer lookbooks in glam outfits or tender and minimal floral avatars, Scarlett has never failed to astound us with her fashion showdown.

On the work front Scarlett Johansson has been known best for the role Black Widow in Marvel films. The actress catered as one of the most adored actresses since then. However, even though, Scarlett does boast of a successful career run and the role Black Widow, she once revealed how she’s been hyper sexualised at a very young age.

She in an interview said, “I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do,” “I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against.” She added. As quoted by wmagazine.

To get more such updates on your favourite Scarlett Johansson, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.