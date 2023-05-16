ADVERTISEMENT
Seoul Diaries: Alia Bhatt celebrates with Thai actor Davika Hoorne on her birthday

Prior to the show, Alia Bhatt joined hands with Thai actor Davika Hoorne to commemorate her birthday, and the captivating snapshots from their celebration are causing a stir across social media platforms.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 May,2023 19:00:36
Alia Bhatt embarked on a noteworthy journey to Seoul, South Korea, where she graced the esteemed Gucci Cruise 2024 show. The celebrated Italian luxury fashion house recently unveiled Alia as their inaugural Indian Global Ambassador, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Today, amidst much anticipation, Alia made her debut as the brand’s illustrious face during the captivating Seoul show held at the enchanting Gyeongbokgung Palace. Prior to the show, the talented star joined hands with Thai actor Davika Hoorne to commemorate her birthday, and the captivating snapshots from their celebration are causing a stir across social media platforms. Without further ado, take a delightful scroll through the captivating photographs capturing Alia’s delightful moments alongside Davika.

Alia Bhatt and Davika Hoorne pose together

Alia Bhatt and Davika Hoorne can be seen striking charming poses while sporting radiant smiles. As the birthday girl, Davika opted for a stylish co-ord ensemble, consisting of a crop jacket and a mini skirt, paired with a contrasting colored shirt. On the other hand, Alia looked absolutely stunning in a captivating black mini dress, elegantly complemented by a chocolate brown jacket. The accompanying post, showcased below, invites you to witness their fashionable camaraderie firsthand.

Here take look at the post below-

The ever-stylish Alia Bhatt graced Thai actor Davika Hoorne’s birthday celebration, donning a chic and comfortable mini-length ensemble. Alia’s captivating black slip-on dress, adorned with exquisite embroidered lace trims and an alluring asymmetric hemline, exuded a charming elegance.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

