Dasara, helmed by Srikanth Odela, shall star Keerthy Suresh and Nani in the leads. However, while it remains as of the anticipated in the forthcoming years, do you know that the team almost thought that shall be needing a different actress to play Keerthy’s role in the film? It’s after Srikanth narrated the script to Keerthy Suresh, but in his native dialect that is Telangana dialect, which Keerthy Suresh wasn’t familiar with. Therefore, she had trouble understanding the script and didn’t get back to the makers initially.

Nani revealed in the interview, that Keerthy Suresh didn’t get back to them after getting the Dasara script, because she couldn’t understand it initially, and the team inferred that they might need another actress who would portray Keerthy Suresh’s role in the movie. However, as a matter of fact, Nani got to know about Keerthy’s difficulty in understanding the script after a month of initial narration. The actress later opened up that she had difficulties in deciphering Srikanth’s Telangana dialect.

Talking about the funny incident, Actor Nani said, “When Srikanth narrated the script to her the first time, we didn’t hear from her and we thought we needed to find another actor for the role. She casually called one day and we were chatting and I asked her why she didn’t get back to us on Dasara. She was like she hadn’t heard any script. I called Srikanth and he told me he had narrated it to her for three hours. I realized there was some confusion and when I sent her Srikanth’s photo, she recognized him. She apparently couldn’t understand Srikanth’s rural Telangana slang, but Keerthy was very sweet and didn’t want to offend him. We did another narration and she was so happy and said she would have missed the amazing script.” As quoted by Mirchi.

As per reports, Actor Nani will be set off with his next project after Dasara, that is as of now titled as ‘Nani 30’.