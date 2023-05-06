Shilpa Shetty Looks Captivating In Blue Ensemble, Rohit Roy Says, "How.."

Shilpa Shetty is a stunning diva in B-town. The actress, in her latest Instagram post, is flaunting her mesmerising looks in a blue ensemble

Shilpa Shetty is a versatile star in the tinsel town. The diva has amazed the audience with her performance on screen over the years. Her impeccable fashion sense keeps her on top of the buzz. In the industry, she is known for evolving and experimenting with fashion. And yet again, the actress in her latest Instagram pictures looks attractive in blue ensembles. Let’s check them out.

Shilpa Shetty In Blue Ensembles

Super Dancer judge Shilpa Shetty is very famous for her fashion. The diva, in her latest Instagram post, donned an ocean blue printed sheer skinny top paired with a satin blue long skirt secured with a grey bow belt. Her simple necklace, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, nude lips and messy hairstyles rounded her look. In addition, the contrasting pink high heels looked stunning with her look.

She captioned her post, “Insta Glam.” Throughout her pictures, she gave some stunning poses that kept the audience hooked with her pictures. Reacting to the gorgeousness, popular actor Rohit Roy said, “How hot are you looking, girl .” The other actor Amit Sadh shared a few heart emoticons. In contrast, a user wrote, “Nice super fantastic awesome soo…beautiful pic shilpaji❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥.”

