Shilpa Shetty is one of the most gorgeous and fittest actresses in the industry. She is recognized for her health and fashion cues. The glamorous diva just mesmerizes us with her beautifully designed outfits and looks sizzling hot in all outfits.

Shilpa is often seen experimenting with her outfits, especially sarees and we have to say, we just don’t see anyone else pulling them off the way she does. Recently, Shilpa made her glamorous presence at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Mumbai reception party.

For the party, Shilpa Shetty chose a shimmery silver saree-inspired outfit and posed for the paparazzi in front of the entrance. Shilpa wore an outfit from the shelves of Itrh. The stylish diva completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings, a bracelet, and a pair of matching pair of stilettos.

