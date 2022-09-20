Shilpa Shetty may be wheelchair-bound after her leg injury, but that has not stopped her from performing workouts and staying fit.

For a while now, the actor has been posting videos of herself demonstrating exercises and yoga asans that can be done by using just the upper half of the body.

In a recent such video, Shilpa — while sitting on her chair wearing a white tank-crop top — said as she gave a pro tip — you have to constantly keep you mind connected to the working muscle and visualize it working, this makes a big difference in the feel and the results too, Try to believe it.

The 47-year-old then proceeded to lift her upper body at 30° angle and perform crunches, she also implored her followers to make these basics “a part of their daily routine”.

Mentioning in the caption, Shilpa instructed,”Began with some Basic crunches today. To perform these, you need to crunch upto 30° max by pushing the belly button into the mat as you curl up. Exhale forcefully so the abs contract harder. Inhale on the way down, but do not relax at the bottom. I performed 3 sets of 25 reps of the Basic crunch.”

The Gorgeous actress further added, “You need to twist from the waist and exhale forcefully everytime you do so. Remember, do not twist your neck! The movement is initiated by the waist and everything else follows. This exercise is usually done in the lying down position, but Yashmeen Chauhan has modified it for me. It works because the technique is on point. I performed 3 sets of 20 reps each side for the Seated Twisted Crunches.”

For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com