Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an Indian actress who primarily appears in Hindi films. Sonam Kapoor has received a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award, and she was listed on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list from 2012 to 2016 based on her popularity and earnings.

Sonam is a top stylish diva in the industry. She is well-known for her fashion sense, and her well-designed apparel looks wonderful. Without a doubt, she is B-Town’s reigning fashion icon. Sonam’s costumes never fail to surprise her fans.

She takes care of her attire and jewels, making her a fabulous fashionista. Furthermore, she is always experimenting with new trends, which is why her stunning attire controls the market.

Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood’s fashion icon, always exposes us to new styles that have already become famous. Sonam Kapoor is always an excellent source of fashion advice, whether it’s about wearing unusual patterns or bright hues. Sonam has a gorgeous physique and sculpted features. Sonam Kapoor wore a long yellow shirt with black pants; scroll down to see her style.

Sonam Kapoor’s Outfit Appearance

Sonam Kapoor looked ravishing in a yellow satin long half-sleeves shirt and black high heels. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted, long basic straightway. The diva applied a nude tone, sparkly light brown eyeshadow, bold, thin stroke eyeliner, brown tinted blush, and light brown matte lipstick for her makeup. She completes her look with long earrings, bracelets, a wristwatch, and a dark pink with black dots little purse. She is standing in a dashing pose in the photo, displaying her shiny hair. She stands in the second image, puts her left hand in her pocket, and strikes a starry posture for the camera.

Sonam Kapoor captioned her post, “I never wish to be easily defined. I’d rather float over other people’s minds as something strictly fluid and non-perceivable; more like a transparent, paradoxically iridescent creature rather than an actual person. Franz Kafka #iridescent.”

What do you think about Sonam Kapoor's latest picture in a long yellow shirt and black pants appearance?