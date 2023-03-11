Subhashree Ganguly is known for her work in Bengali cinema. She had numerous commercially successful Bengali films like Challenge, Paran Jai Jaliya Re, Romeo, Khoka 420, Boss, Chalbaaz, Parineeta, and more. Apart from her acting talent, Subhashree is known for her charming personality and stunning style.

Subhashree has always wowed us with her grand fashion choices, her well-toned body, and her acting flairs. She drives everyone crazy with her hot and sexy body and makes all men go weak on their knees. The actress balances her style between sophisticated and cool.

Recently, the actress attended the Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla. The awards ceremony, in which Filmfare bestows the coveted Black Lady upon deserving winners, was a star-studded affair. For the event, Subhashree opted for a black gown. The actress also won an award and shared a thank you post on Instagram. She wrote: “This award is for all the #poulami’s out there. Thank you @parambratachattopadhyay @aritsen07 the entire team of #boudicanteen @filmfare @jiteshpillaai love you 😘 Thank you @rajchoco for your immense support n love ❤️”