Tamannaah Bhatia channels vintage glam in striped blazer and polka dot pants

Tamannaah Bhatia stands out as a shining star. Renowned for her impressive acting prowess, the Baahubali actress has graced the silver screen with unforgettable performances, captivating audiences with each role she takes on

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jul,2023 16:35:01
In the glitzy realm of cinema and style, Tamannaah Bhatia stands out as a shining star. Renowned for her impressive acting prowess, the Baahubali actress has graced the silver screen with unforgettable performances, captivating audiences with each role she takes on. As she continues to amass critical acclaim for her on-screen brilliance, Tamannaah’s influence extends beyond the realm of acting. Her fashion sense has become a topic of fascination, as she effortlessly dons ensembles that set trends and inspire fans worldwide.

From red carpet events to casual outings, Tamannaah’s sartorial choices always manage to turn heads and leave a lasting impact. Embracing both contemporary and traditional styles with grace and confidence, this multifaceted icon has become an undeniable trendsetter. Stay tuned as we unravel the mesmerizing world of Tamannaah Bhatia, where the magic of cinema meets the allure of haute couture.

Decoding Tamannaah’s look

Tamannaah Bhatia brings the essence of vintage glam to the forefront with this stylish boss lady look! The talented actress recently took to her Instagram handle, treating her followers to a delightful set of pictures. In the snapshots, Tamannaah effortlessly dons a chic black and white striped blazer, perfectly complemented by a pair of polka dot baggy trousers in the same classic monochrome palette. With her long wavy locks cascading down and a minimal dewy makeup look, she exudes sheer elegance. Adding a touch of whimsy, Tamannaah completes the ensemble with a pair of hoop small earrings, sealing the deal on a truly stylish throwback look that’s bound to turn heads and ignite a sense of nostalgic fashion appreciation.

Have a look-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

