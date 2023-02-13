The charm the south movies have brought up in the recent years can’t be denied. While we are celebrating the recognition and praises that the industry is getting, we also are in love with the way the south beauties are catering stylish goddess like looks.

Owing to that, today we are here with popular stars from south, Tamannaah Bhatia, Hansika Motwani and Shruti Haasan’s stylish fashion statures.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her social media handle to share a reel video from an event. She can be seen in a stylish beige embellished saree. She completed the look with long wavy hair, bold dewy makeup and sheer accessories. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Devangi Parekh and I go way back! I’ve been shopping at AZA for as long as I can remember. The store and Devangi always come to my rescue when I need to put together a last-minute look.

I was super excited when I learned they were extending their warmth and services to Hyderabad. I am really glad I could join the celebrations and be here for @azafashions latest flagstore opening. Thank you Dr.Alka Nishar and Devangi for this and here’s to many more such stores!”

Hansika Motwani on the other hand left her fans amused with her divine princess look in latest pictures. She can be seen in a beautiful ruffled blue off-shoulder dress. She completed the look with her long wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. Keeping her aura on edge she rounded it off with chic accessories.

Shruti Haasan, the Goth queen has got it all when it comes to fashion. And this time ahead of Valentine’s Day the actress dropped super stylish moment in sheer red dress. She teamed it with sleek straight hair and a beautiful gold chic neck chain.

Who do you think has gotten the best look out of the three? Let us know in the comments