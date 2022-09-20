Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly one of the prettiest and most talented faces of the South Film Industry. The South beauty keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself in stylish outfits. She is a total package of style, good looks, amazing acting skills, and a personality that can pull it all off at ease.

Tamannaah is one of the few celebs who constantly give viewers fashion goals. Her dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. The actress carries herself gracefully and always looks beautiful in whatever she wears.

Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her gorgeous look in black shimmery pants and puff sleeves top which had a cute bow. She completed her look with subtle makeup and a ponytail. She paired her look with black high heels and rounded off with pearl earrings. Check now!

