Tamannaah Bhatia radiates early ‘summer’ glow in red

Tamannaah Bhatia and her galactic grace always go hand in hand. Known as the Milky beauty, Tamannaah has catered rampant goals with her aesthetics over the years. The actress earning her pan-Indian fame after Bahubali’s success, marked a sizable fanbase all across the country and her Instagram profile shows it all. What’s more, her tantalising fashion adornment on her Instagram also keeps her relevant amongst her fans.

As of now, the actress has shared a stunning series of her photoshoot diaries on social media as she poses for the magazine cover First Look. The actress looked stunning in a sheer designer red asymmetrical gown. The actress wore a beautiful deep neck ruffled red dress. She teamed the look with sleek wavy mid-parted hair. The actress kept her eyes dewy with subtle amount of kohl. Picking up filled in blunt eyebrows, the actress completed the look with nude pink lips. For accessories, she kept it minimal and rounded it off with white strappy heels.

Needless to say, Tamannaah Bhatia exuded nothing but glam and grace in this tender photoshoot. What’s more, we are loving the setting, the backdrop that’s been chosen for this high-octane photoshoot.

Here take a look-

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Bhatia wrote, “You can take a second look😋 #SummerLove ♥ @firstlook.magazine”

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has worked in some of the big-budget movies in south. However, she gained pan-Indian fame after her amazing portrayal in Baahubali alongside Prabhas. The actress is also making heights in Bollywood too. She was last seen in movies like Babli Bouncer, Plan A Plan B. She has got Lust Stories 2 in the pipeline, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Are you crushing over this stunning avatar of Tamannaah Bhatia for First Look Magazine? Let us know in the comments below and for more such fashion insights stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.