Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are happily married today!! However, there was a time when they kept their fans in wait as they kept their love life a secret. There were many theories and probabilities written by media of them dating. But they have never declared it in the open. However, we have often seen them together at parties, award nights, and public gatherings. This in fact, spurred up the rumour of them being together.

We today, get into a cute throwback moment of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the Filmfare Awards Night. This happened this year when Vicky won the Best Actor Award for his portrayal in Sardar Uddham Singh.

When the actor won the award, Kat and Vicky got into a cute romantic gesture. Cheering for her hubby, Kat embraced her hubby and kissed him.

This cute video gives us ample couple goals!!

Check it here.

Video Courtesy: Bombay Times

Isn’t this a cute moment?

