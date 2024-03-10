Trend Alert: Raashii Khanna Turns Heads In An Eye-Catching Teal Blue Co-Ord Set, See Pics

Raashii Khanna is an outstanding actress and model who works in the Telugu and Tamil cinema industries. She has also acted in Hindi films. She is also known for her beauty, grace, and fashion sense, as she frequently attends events and is dressed in beautiful and glamorous attire. Raashi Khanna, the stunning South actress, makes a stylish comeback with her charming beauty in the most recent photo session. The Yodha actress is well-known for her impeccable fashion sense and never fails to turn heads wherever she goes. Today, she made a statement wearing a teal blue co-ord set. Let us understand the amazing beauty of her latest appearance.

Raashii Khanna’s Co-ord Set Appearance-

The Yodha actress looks gorgeous in teal blue and posted a picture on Instagram. The actress appeared in a teal blue round neckline, sleeveless crop top, and matching-colored bodycon ankle-length skirt. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted curly open hairstyle. The diva applied glam makeup with smudge eyeliner, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and nude creamy lipstick. She paired her outfit with gold bangles and matching earrings. In the pictures, she shows her hot avatar with stunning postures.

Did you like seeing Raashii Khanna’s co-ord set appearance? Drop your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.