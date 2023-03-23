Disha Patani, a stunning diva who has gained popularity internationally, is a well-known actress. The actress from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a complete package of fashion, good beauty, exceptional acting skills, and a personality that can pull it all off effortlessly. Disha has risen swiftly in the fashion industry and has the entire country drooling over her gorgeous photographs.

The diva ensures that everyone pays attention to her everywhere and whenever she goes, whether she goes out or not. Disha keeps surprising her fans and astounds everyone with her stunning avatars. Disha always makes a stylish statement and grabs attention. Disha became known as one of the most stylish divas in the Bollywood industry.

Netizens feel the fire and go bonkers whenever Disha Patani posts a stunning image or video to woo and scorch hearts on her Instagram account. Please scroll down to see a video of Disha Patani practicing kickboxing as she was recently seen doing.

Disha Patani’s Kickboxing Videos

Disha shared the video with her on social media using her handle. She showed off her exercise mode by wearing a white T-shirt and slate grey shorts. Disha has been putting in some great punches and amazing kicks during the rigorous workout, and she has tied her hair back into a ponytail to keep it out of her face.

A clip from the Baaghi actress’s kickboxing workout was shared online on Tuesday. We now understand the technique used to achieve that lean and well-defined physique. Disha is demonstrated in the video, mastering various kick types with ease. In relaxed clothing, the actor is visible. She is wearing a loose-fitting grey pair of pants and an oversized T-shirt. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail by the Malang actor.

The actress enjoys going to the gym and trying out new feats. She released another video of herself landing a flying kick today, so it was the same old story. The Malang actress posted the footage of herself flawlessly landing the flying kick to her Instagram account. The actress is sporting a sports bra and flared pants in an off-white color. She has pulled her hair back in a ponytail.

What do you think about Disha Patani’s kickboxing video? Let us know your views in the comment; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for the latest updates.