Watch: Priyanka Chopra goes all cuddly with Malti Marie on a walk

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie’s on walk video has now gone viral. We can see the two all in mood for fun, as the mother-daughter duo enjoy the walk. Check out video below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 May,2023 21:05:27
A video of Priyanka Chopra with her daughter has gone viral, where we can see the mother-daughter duo taking a stroll on the road, waiting to cross the road. What’s more, the way the doting mama held her daughter in arms, both giggling together when crossing the road, left us in all awe.

Priyanka Chopra goes all cuddly with daughter Malti

Viral Bhayani sharing the video, wrote, “Verified
We are in absolutely aww rn!!✨😍 Priyanka Chopra takes baby Malti to the park today!! Her smile and her adorable face!! We are melting ✨💞”

In the video, Malti Marie exudes an adorable charm as she dons a delightful leopard print onesie, accompanied by a matching hoodie. Her ensemble is accentuated by the presence of dainty silver and red shoes, which perfectly complement her overall look. On the other hand, Priyanka showcases a stylish attire consisting of a tasteful nude sweater set, flawlessly paired with a captivating grey cap and a trendy green sling. To complete her ensemble, she adorns herself with chic brown sunglasses and sporty shoes, adding a touch of sophistication to her appearance.

Here take a look-

Reactions

One pointed out how she maintained traffic rules in the foreign city, but how because of these stars, India faces traffic issues. The user wrote, “India me fan piche piche rhte bhar dekho . India me traffic problm enke krn. Bhar a kaise rule follow kr rhe.”

Another wrote, “Look at the happiness on Priyanka’s face 🥺 she deserves this happiness”

A third user wrote, “Awww sucha Blissful Moment 🙌🙌🙌 Btw PC have You gone back from India after the Engagement of Parineeti and Raghav”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

