Watch Rakul Preet slipping into the ‘retro magic’ in shiny white ensemble

Rakul Preet Singh mesmerized everyone with her enchanting retro charm at the IIFA 2023 awards. The actress shared glimpses from the event on social media, and she looked absolutely stunning in her sheer white deep-neck bodycon gown.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jun,2023 08:33:13
Rakul Preet Singh mesmerized everyone with her enchanting retro charm at the IIFA 2023 awards. The actress shared glimpses from the event on social media, and she looked absolutely stunning in her sheer white deep-neck bodycon gown. Rakul effortlessly pulled off a doll-like appearance, exuding elegance and grace. Her wavy short hair and subtle minimal makeup perfectly complemented the princess-like ensemble.

Rakul Preet Singh’s retro magic video

In an exciting video shared by Rakul, she invited everyone to take a delightful stroll down memory lane and experience the magic of retro Bollywood with her at the extraordinary night of the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023. This performance was especially significant for her, as it marked her first-ever performance at the prestigious IIFA awards. The anticipation for this spectacular night is palpable, and viewers can catch all the excitement on Colors and Jio Cinema on June 18th, starting from 8 PM onwards. Get ready to be captivated by Rakul Preet Singh’s dazzling presence and witness the magic of Bollywood’s golden era come to life once again.

She wrote, “Take a walk back in time to relive the retro magic of Bollywood with me at the extraordinary night of Nexa IIFA Awards 2023! My first performance at Iifa so extremely special ❤️❤️
Watch this most-awaited night on Colors & Jio Cinema on 18th June, 8 PM onwards.”

Have a look-

