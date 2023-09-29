Movies | Celebrities

Slay the 9 to 5 in stylish sarees: Steal from Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet & Kajal Aggarwal

Let's delve into the elegance and charisma of this timeless attire, as we take inspiration from three Bollywood divas – Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet, and Kajal Aggarwal – who have flawlessly incorporated sarees into their style game, that are perfect for your workplace fashion

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Sep,2023 04:15:19
In the ever-evolving world of corporate fashion, where power-dressing reigns supreme, we often find ourselves torn between the desire to make a statement and the need to blend into the professional landscape seamlessly. Enter the ageless allure of the saree! This iconic Indian garment has transcended time and trends, and today, it’s making a bold comeback in the corporate world. Let’s delve into the elegance and charisma of this timeless attire, as we take inspiration from three Bollywood divas – Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet, and Kajal Aggarwal – who have flawlessly incorporated sarees into their style game, that are perfect for your workplace fashion.

Sai Pallavi: Beauty in beige

Sai Pallavi, known for her unconventional roles in cinema, is equally unconventional when it comes to her corporate fashion game. She effortlessly combines traditional charm with a modern twist. Opting for sarees in subtle pastel hues, Sai Pallavi radiates elegance and confidence. A simple silk or linen saree in muted tones paired with a contrasting blouse is her go-to style for the workplace. Sarees bring versatility to your office wardrobe. They can be customized to suit your personal style, whether you prefer a minimalistic look like Sai Pallavi or something bolder. With a variety of fabrics, patterns, and draping styles to choose from, sarees allow you to express your unique personality within the confines of corporate attire.

Rakul Preet: The contemporary trailblazer in handloom

Rakul Preet Singh, with her sartorial choices, showcases how sarees can be a symbol of contemporary style and power. Her preference for chic, lightweight handloom sarees in vibrant colours, just like this one, paired with tailored blouses, is a sight to behold. She embraces sleek accessories and modern silhouettes to complete her look. Sarees can make you stand out while maintaining professionalism. Opting for bold colours and contemporary patterns like Rakul Preet adds a touch of modernity to your attire without compromising on grace. The saree’s adaptability allows you to explore various looks, from the traditional to the avant-garde, making it an exciting addition to your corporate fashion repertoire.

Kajal Aggarwal: Stunning in cotton saree

Kajal Aggarwal is the embodiment of timeless grace. Her choice of sarees exudes sophistication and a sense of maturity. She often leans towards classic, monochrome sarees in fabrics like silk or cotton, paired with understated jewellery. This beautiful breezy mustard hued cotton saree is what we can blend in for our workplace wardrobe. Sarees like those favoured by Kajal Aggarwal offer an ageless appeal. They convey a sense of authority and professionalism without the need for extravagant embellishments or flashy colours. In the corporate world, where first impressions matter, a classic saree is a safe bet to make a lasting impact.

So, whether you’re aiming to make a bold statement, embrace contemporary chic, or exude timeless elegance, the saree has your back, ensuring you’ll not just conquer the 9 to 5 but do so in an unmistakably stylish manner. As you embark on your own saree-adorned journey in the corporate world, remember that it’s not about what you wear but how you wear it, and with the saree, the possibilities are as limitless as your dreams. Flaunt your individuality, celebrate your unique style, and slay the 9 to 5 like the fashionista you truly are!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

